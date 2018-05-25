LiAngelo Ball Says NBA Teams Interested After Combine Workout

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball is confident NBA teams will come calling after his workout at the Professional Basketball Combine on Wednesday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

"Yeah, of course," Ball told TMZ Sports when asked if his combine work generated interest and buzz from NBA teams.

Per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Ball said earlier this week that he's had interviews with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. He also reportedly has private workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

A Warriors spokesman told Jon Becker of the Bay Area News Group they have no specific plans to meet with Ball. LaVar Ball told TMZ he would "prefer" his son go to the Lakers to play with Lonzo, his older brother who was drafted second overall last year.

Ball, a 6'5" shooting guard, could be facing an uphill battle to get selected during the 2018 NBA draft on June 21. The 19-year-old isn't ranked among the top 50 prospects in this year's class, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.

If Ball isn't selected, he could still sign with a team and play in the summer league to earn a roster spot.