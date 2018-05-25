2018 French Open Odds: Nadal, Halap Are Roland-Garros Betting Favorites

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal had little competition en route to winning his record 10th French Open men's singles title a year ago. He may not have much this year, either.

The King of Clay did not lose a set in the 2017 French Open, dropping 35 games overall in seven matches, and he is listed as a strong -226 favorite (bet $226 to win $100) to repeat on the 2018 French Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Nadal earned the top seed this time around after winning it as the No. 4 seed last year. Andy Murray was the top seed in 2017 and made it to the semifinals, where he fell to No. 3 seed Stan Wawrinka in five sets (7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6). Murray underwent hip surgery earlier in the year and hopes to return in June.

Wawrinka lost to Nadal in straight sets in the the final, and he is +5,000 (bet $100 to win $5,000) this year as the No. 23 seed following a disappointing season that has seen him fail to win a title so far.

Between last year's finalists on the betting board are No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev (+800), No. 7 seed Dominic Thiem (+900), No. 20 seed Novak Djokovic (+1,200) and No. 8 seed David Goffin (+4,000).

In addition, three other players are +5,000 on the tennis odds along with Wawrinka—No. 19 seed Kei Nishikori, No. 3 seed Marin Cilic and No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro. Cilic would seem to have some value after making the quarterfinals in the French Open last year, which is his best finish in the tournament.

On the women's side, top seed Simona Halep is the +550 favorite on the odds to win the French Open, followed by No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina at +650. Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko upset Halep in the final last year, and she is +1,200 to repeat this year as the No. 5 seed.

Halep has never won the French Open, but she has been a finalist twice (2014 and 2017). Svitolina also has yet to win the French Open, making it to the fourth round twice (2015 and 2017).

However, the biggest news is the return of three-time French Open women's singles champ Serena Williams, who took all of 2017 off because of the birth of her first child. Williams is +1,000 to take home the title after winning it in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, No. 28 seed Maria Sharapova is also +1,000 on the tennis betting lines and another intriguing pick. Sharapova is a two-time French Open winner, earning the title in 2012 and 2014. She was hoping to compete at the French Open last year after a doping suspension but was not granted a wild card, preventing her from competing at Roland-Garros.

