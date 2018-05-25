Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels (28-22) will try to extend their winning streak to three games and end a three-game series skid against the New York Yankees (31-15) on Friday when they visit them as large road underdogs. The Angels were swept at home by the Yankees a month ago, getting outscored by a 17-5 margin in the last three games of New York's nine-game winning streak.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -230 favorites (wager $230 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.4-1.4, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Angels can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles is coming off an 8-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday behind two doubles from rookie Shohei Ohtani and solo home runs from Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. The Angels ended up taking the last two games of a three-game road set against the Blue Jays, and they have also won three of four following a five-game losing streak.

The Angels will be sending one of their better starting pitchers to the mound in 26-year-old southpaw Andrew Heaney, who has given up one earned run or less in four of his past four outings. One of those came versus New York on April 27 when he also allowed five hits in five innings with one walk and nine strikeouts in an eventual 4-3 loss.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees will have their best pitcher on the hill in the series opener, and Luis Severino (7-1, 2.35) was opposite Heaney one of the last times they met in Anaheim. In that game, Severino surrendered three runs and five hits in seven innings with one walk and eight strikeouts en route to a no-decision.

New York still won the game though and has done just that each of the last seven times he has toed the rubber. Severino also has gone a perfect 4-0 in five starts at Yankee Stadium this year with a 1.67 ERA.

Smart betting pick

The pitching matchup would seem to favor the Yankees, especially since Heaney has been worse on the road with an 0-1 mark and 4.09 ERA in two starts. But before their current three-game series losing streak, the Angels won two of three at New York and four of five overall against the Yankees, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

For that reason, Los Angeles is definitely worth a wager here despite facing Severino.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 in its last nine games.

New York is 19-6 in its last 25 games.

The total has gone over in 15 of New York's last 22 games at home.

