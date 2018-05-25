Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 6 Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The second-seeded Boston Celtics will attempt to eliminate the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Friday in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals as underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The home team remained perfect in this series after the Celtics topped the Cavaliers 96-83 as 1.5-point favorites in Game 5, improving to 5-0 straight up and against the spread.

NBA point spread: The Cavaliers opened as seven-point favorites; the total is at 201.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 104.2-101.8, Cavaliers (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston has not lost at home this postseason, going 10-0 SU and ATS, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

But the Celtics have also managed to cover the spread on the road in each of the previous two rounds, and keeping Game 6 close would at least send a message to their opponent that they will be in for a tough time in Game 7.

The Celtics played much better in Game 4 at Cleveland than in Game 3 and should have more confidence in Game 6, especially after dominating Game 5 at home again.

If they can force a fatigued LeBron James into more turnovers and get him to settle for three-pointers, they will have an excellent chance to cover and possibly even close out the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

Cleveland has been here before, getting blown out in Games 1 and 2 on the road only to return home and bounce back to even the series.

While James has looked tired, his teammates should pick him up in front of the home crowd and play their best when it matters the most.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three home games, winning by an average of nearly 25 points.

Bettors would be hard-pressed to go against James in this spot, knowing how good he is in these situations. He will likely look to get his teammates involved early and then save his energy for a strong close.

Smart betting pick

Through the first five games it is clear Cleveland has the best player in this series while Boston has the better team.

However, the Celtics have been a much different squad away from home in the playoffs, going 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS.

The Celtics cannot be trusted to win this potential close-out game on the road, so back the Cavaliers to win and cover the number, sending the series back to TD Garden for a deciding Game 7.

NBA betting trends

Boston is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

Boston is 1-4 ATS in its last five games on the road.

Cleveland is 2-4-1 ATS in its last seven games at home against Boston.

