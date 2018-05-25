Marco Asensio Agent Says Real Madrid Rejected €150M Bids from Premier League

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Marco Asensio's agent has confirmed that Real Madrid have rejected two offers from unnamed Premier League clubs for Marco Asensio.

Horacio Gaggioli revealed the interest his client has received to Cadena SER (h/t the Mirror's Liam Prenderville):

"Real Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, of up to €150 million (£132 million) but the club turned them down.

"You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems. They could even raise it. He has an extraordinary future."

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete was delighted Los Blancos were able to turn down such offers because of Asensio's enormous release clause:

Asensio has made 90 appearances for Real Madrid in the last two seasons, having established himself as a regular fixture in the side upon his return from a loan spell with Espanyol.

This year, he has racked up an impressive 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old had a hand in two goals off the bench in the first leg of Real's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain in February, and football journalist David Cartlidge praised his decisive contributions:

Real captain Sergio Ramos is also fully aware of his compatriot's talent, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Asensio typically operates from the left, but can also play centrally or on the opposite flank. He combines intelligently with his team-mates in the final third, can glide past defenders with ease and create opportunities for his side.

It's understandable he's attracted the attention he has, particularly as his age shows he can still improve on his already impressive game.

Real clearly recognise him as a key part of their future, though, so if anyone is hoping to prise him away in the coming years, they'll need to offer even more.