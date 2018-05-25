Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Says Arsenal 'Stagnated' Under Arsene Wenger

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said Arsenal "stagnated" under former manager Arsene Wenger, but he feels there is renewed optimism at the club because of Unai Emery's appointment.

Aubameyang only arrived at Arsenal in January, but he thinks change will do the Gunners some good.

Per MailOnline's Robert Cottingham, he said: "It's a little bit of a mixed feeling. Over the last few seasons—you have to tell the truth—the club has stagnated a little bit. I think everyone is actually a little bit excited to see what happens next season."

The Gabon international backed Wenger earlier in the season, though that was to be expected given the Frenchman had not yet announced his decision to move on.

Upon Aubameyang's arrival at the club, the Daily Telegraph's Paul Hayward suggested Aubameyang had likely joined under the anticipation Wenger would soon depart:

The 28-year-old may have only recently arrived at the Emirates Stadium, but he has a point; the Gunners' decline in recent years has been plain to see.

It has been more than a decade since Arsenal sustained a title challenge—they didn't even give Leicester City any trouble in 2015-16 amid poor seasons from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea—and they finally slipped out of the UEFA Champions League spots in the past two years.

Although he was unable to inspire Arsenal to finish in the top four this season, Aubameyang had an impressive impact after he joined the club, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

As OptaJoe demonstrated, he was among the most incisive players in the English top flight:

It bodes well for next season, when he will have a full campaign with the Gunners under new manager Emery.

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss brings with him an impressive trophy record:

Arsenal will naturally be hoping Emery proves to be a successful appointment who can take the club back to the pinnacle of English football—or, at the very least, make them better able to rival the Premier League's other top clubs.

If nothing else, Emery will oversee plenty of change at Arsenal, and after nearly 22 years of Wenger's tutelage, that will be enough for some.