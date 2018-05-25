Philippe Coutinho Will Reportedly Get UEFA Champions League Medal from Liverpool

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool will reportedly give Philippe Coutinho a UEFA Champions League medal after Saturday's final against Real Madrid in Kiev. 

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have decided they will recognise the part the Brazil international played in their European campaign even though he left for Barcelona in January.

Per UEFA's rules, Liverpool will be given 40 winners' medals to distribute at their discretion if they beat Real on Saturday. If they lose, they will receive 30 runners-up medals.

Coutinho contributed five goals and two assists in his five group-stage appearances for the Reds, helping them top Group E ahead of Sevilla and set up a clash with Porto in the round of 16.

The playmaker was ineligible to play in the knockout phase of the competition following his £142 million move to Barca, but he is among the 25 players who have represented Liverpool in their European campaign.

As Liverpool writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott noted, the Reds have barely missed the 25-year-old, such has been the strength of their form since his departure:

Nevertheless, after playing a key role in the group stage, it feels right the Reds will reward his contribution.

What's more, Liverpool will have enough medals to give one to every player to have featured for them in the Champions League this year and still have plenty left over, particularly if they win.

Related

    Liverpool Will Give Coutinho Champions League Medal

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Will Give Coutinho Champions League Medal

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca Ready to Come Back for Alaba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Ready to Come Back for Alaba

    SPORT.es
    via sport

    Fred Confirms 'Advanced' Man Utd Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fred Confirms 'Advanced' Man Utd Talks

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    ‘Klopp Is Nearest Thing to Shankly’

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    ‘Klopp Is Nearest Thing to Shankly’

    Ian Watson
    via Football365