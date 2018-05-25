Philippe Coutinho Will Reportedly Get UEFA Champions League Medal from Liverpool

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool will reportedly give Philippe Coutinho a UEFA Champions League medal after Saturday's final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have decided they will recognise the part the Brazil international played in their European campaign even though he left for Barcelona in January.

Per UEFA's rules, Liverpool will be given 40 winners' medals to distribute at their discretion if they beat Real on Saturday. If they lose, they will receive 30 runners-up medals.

Coutinho contributed five goals and two assists in his five group-stage appearances for the Reds, helping them top Group E ahead of Sevilla and set up a clash with Porto in the round of 16.

The playmaker was ineligible to play in the knockout phase of the competition following his £142 million move to Barca, but he is among the 25 players who have represented Liverpool in their European campaign.

As Liverpool writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott noted, the Reds have barely missed the 25-year-old, such has been the strength of their form since his departure:

Nevertheless, after playing a key role in the group stage, it feels right the Reds will reward his contribution.

What's more, Liverpool will have enough medals to give one to every player to have featured for them in the Champions League this year and still have plenty left over, particularly if they win.