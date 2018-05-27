Indy 500 2018: TV Start Time, Live Stream Schedule and Race Info

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Danica Patrick will compete in her final race at the 102nd Indy 500 on Sunday as 33 drivers take on 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race will form the second part of the "Danica Double," after Patrick took part in NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the final time in February before her retirement from full-time racing.

Here are the details on how to catch her last outing:

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 12:19 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Jenna West, Patrick said her biggest goal as a child was to win the Indy 500, so it's a fitting race to be the last of her career.

She'll be doing her best to put that aside on race day, though: "I'm not going to try not to think about it at all. I think it's going to be hard to forget. I'm going to be reminded. There’s going to be emotions around me and I'll know why they’re going to be there."

The 36-year-old will start from seventh on the grid, as part of a stacked Fast Nine, per Paddock Insider:

Motorsports writer Camille Jones was impressed:

Her best finish at the Indy 500 came in 2009, when she finished third after starting in 10th.

She has only finished outside the top 10 once, when Ryan Briscoe clipped her car in the 2008 race and she finished 22nd.

Given that remarkable record and her impressive starting position, she stands an excellent chance of producing another strong finish on Sunday.

With other sub-plots including Helio Castroneves pursuing his record-equalling fourth victory and Alexander Rossi—who is second in the IndyCar driver standings—bidding to make a comeback from starting 32nd on the grid, it should make for a particularly memorable Indy 500.