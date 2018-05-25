Warriors vs. Rockets Odds: Golden State 10.5-Point Favorites in Elimination Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors opened as 10.5-point favorites to win Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets despite dropping Game 5, 98-94, on Thursday night.

The Warriors are 1-1 at home in the Western Conference Finals after losing Game 4 on Tuesday, but they won their previous seven postseason tilts at Oracle Arena before that slip-up.

The line is also likely influenced by Chris Paul's hamstring injury.

The Rockets floor general hobbled off the floor late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win, and head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game that Paul is "worried," according to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

Houston will provide an update on Paul's status Friday morning, per Turner Sports' Kristen Ledlow.

The Warriors, who are now facing elimination down 3-2, will try to keep their title hopes alive Saturday when Game 6 tips off at 9 p.m. ET.