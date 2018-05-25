Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5

Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5May 25, 2018
The Houston Rockets moved to within one win of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995 with a 98-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 at the Toyota Center on Thursday night.
After the game, both teams had plenty to say.
Mike D'Antoni on Chris Paul's Hamstring Injury: "We'll See"
"He's one of the best players to play the game." Mike D'Antoni on Chris Paul. #GameTime https://t.co/rKFgXtiPZf
D'Antoni Impressed With Rockets' Toughness
"I thought our guys just hung in there." Mike D'Antoni on his team in the Game 5 victory. #GameTime https://t.co/IVa9c5k3qR
Santa Fe HS Victims in D'Antoni's Heart After Win
"They're definitely in my heart." Mike D'Antoni on the community of Santa Fe. #GameTime https://t.co/oq3fxMlMfE
Steve Kerr: Final Turnover a 'Tough Break'
"It was a tough break for us." Steve Kerr on the Warriors' last play resulting in a turnover. #GameTime https://t.co/M9yENyZZqr
Kerr Confident Despite Game 5 Loss
"I'm extremely confident that we're going to take care of business. We've just got to be a little sharper." Stever Kerr on moving forward. #GameTime https://t.co/M3abz6Xw3w
Kevin Durant: "We'll Be Ready to Play" In Game 6
"Still confident. We had some opportunities to win this game and we didn't close them out." KD after the Game 5 loss in Houston. #GameTime https://t.co/EBrANYj3h5
Klay Thompson: "It's Not Time to Panic" After Game 5 Loss
Klay Thompson says it’s not time for Warriors to panic https://t.co/cPuaUFcL07
Draymond Green on Final Possession: "We Were Supposed to Score"
"We were supposed to score and I lost the ball." Draymond Green on the final possession. #GameTime https://t.co/scgmLE0gY5
Warriors Not Focused on CP3 Injury Entering Game 6
Draymond Green says #Warriors focus is not on whether Chris Paul can or will play or not in Game 6. https://t.co/N1q5fcZior
James Harden: CP3 "Was Built" For Big Shots
Harden: Rockets Out to Prove People Wrong
"We go out there and play hard and prove people wrong." James Harden on this Rockets team. #GameTime https://t.co/op5Atl9nTI
Stephen Curry on CP3's Shimmy: "It Was Well-Deserved"
"If you can shimmy on somebody else, you gotta be alright getting shimmied on." - Steph 😂 #GameTime https://t.co/iKgneLfR4u
Curry: Good Offense Beats Good Defense Any Day of Week
"Good offense beats good defense any day of the week." Steph on Chris Paul. #GameTime https://t.co/ZwPYSlIuWN
The series now shifts back to the Bay Area, where the Warriors will look to stave off elimination on their home floor after falling behind 3-2 in the series. Game 6 tips off Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.
