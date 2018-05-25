Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets moved to within one win of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995 with a 98-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 at the Toyota Center on Thursday night.

After the game, both teams had plenty to say.

Mike D'Antoni on Chris Paul's Hamstring Injury: "We'll See" 

D'Antoni Impressed With Rockets' Toughness

Santa Fe HS Victims in D'Antoni's Heart After Win

Steve Kerr: Final Turnover a 'Tough Break' 

Kerr Confident Despite Game 5 Loss

Kevin Durant: "We'll Be Ready to Play" In Game 6

Klay Thompson: "It's Not Time to Panic" After Game 5 Loss

Draymond Green on Final Possession: "We Were Supposed to Score" 

Warriors Not Focused on CP3 Injury Entering Game 6

James Harden: CP3 "Was Built" For Big Shots

Harden: Rockets Out to Prove People Wrong

Stephen Curry on CP3's Shimmy: "It Was Well-Deserved" 

Curry: Good Offense Beats Good Defense Any Day of Week 

The series now shifts back to the Bay Area, where the Warriors will look to stave off elimination on their home floor after falling behind 3-2 in the series. Game 6 tips off Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.   

