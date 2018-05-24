Rockets Survive James Harden's Struggles to Win Critical Game 5 vs. Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets held serve on their home court and defeated the Golden State Warriors, 98-94, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night at Toyota Center to take a 3-2 series lead.

Eric Gordon led all Houston scorers with 24 points off the bench, while Chris Paul worked his way through early struggles and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists before leaving late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hamstring injury. James Harden, meanwhile, sputtered his way to 19 points on 21 shots.

Kevin Durant (29 points), Stephen Curry (22 points) and Klay Thompson (23 points) all came up with solid efforts, but the Dubs' potential game-tying possession with under five seconds remaining resulted in a Draymond Green turnover.

Warriors Blow Golden Opportunity as Harden Struggles

If you had told the Warriors before Game 5 that Harden would finish with 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the floor (0-of-11 from three), four assists and six turnovers, they would have been giddy.

And yet, they couldn't capitalize on favorable circumstances as the league's likely MVP remained mired in a shooting slump that dates back to Game 4:

On top of that, the Rockets shot a shaky 13-of-43 (30.2 percent) from three.

Any other night, those numbers would have favored the Warriors in a major way. But thanks to a handful of clutch, contested conversions from Paul and the Rockets' 33-4 edge in bench scoring, Houston was able to shake off Harden's hasty decision-making and ride a collective effort to move within one win of the NBA Finals.

However, Harden may not have that luxury of getting bailed out again.

Paul appeared to be dealing with a rather serious hamstring injury, and head coach Mike D'Antoni said after the game that Paul is "worried" about his status moving forward, according to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

In the event Paul can't suit up for Game 6, the pressure will be on Harden to produce a legacy-defining performance so the Rockets can avoid heading back to Houston for Game 7.

What's Next?

The series shifts back to the Bay Area. Game 6 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night.