Former NFL Star TJ Houshmandzadeh Suing Marijuana Business over Fraud Allegation

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who spent 11 years in the NFL, has filed a fraud suit against two business associates.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday Houshmandzadeh is suing two people by the names of Damien Marzett and John Wiegman after allegedly investing money into helping them start a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

Houshmandzadeh is seeking $380,000 plus damages.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the former wide receiver fronted $200,000 in 2015 for Marzett and Wiegman to set up their business. The two sides allegedly agreed to a contract that set the terms in which the money would be paid back, with the ex-NFL star owed $180,000 by December 2017.

Houshmandzadeh, 40, reportedly never saw a return on his investment and has decided to handle the matter in court. Making matters worse, TMZ reports that Marzett and Wiegman didn't have a license to operate a weed dispensary in California.

A seventh-round pick out of Oregon State in 2001, Houshmandzadeh spent time with four teams during his 11-year career in the NFL. He is best known for his eight-year tenure in Cincinnati, where he was part of a dynamic passing attack featuring Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson. He later went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders.

Houshmandzadeh piled up 627 catches for 7,237 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. He tied for the league lead in catches in 2007, earning him his only Pro Bowl selection.

The former wideout has made sure to stay close to the game since retiring after the 2011 season. He has spent time as a Bengals coaching intern, helping mentor the likes of former first-round pick John Ross.