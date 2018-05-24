Damian Lillard Reportedly Requests Meeting with Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard is reportedly seeking another meeting with Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen.

Per John Canzano of the Oregonian, one NBA front office source said Thursday that the All-Star point guard has put in a request to speak with Allen:

"In fact, Lillard may have already requested a follow-up meeting with owner Paul Allen, the source indicated. Apparently, the source said, Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin is whispering as much. If so, great. Because Goodwin might seize on the good news and utilize Thursday's All-NBA announcement to push that Allen-Lillard meeting into fruition."

Canzano didn't provide details on what Lillard might have to say if he gets a meeting with Allen.

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported in January that the Blazers owner and superstar had a meeting to get on the same page about the franchise's direction for the future.

"The two-time All-Star made it clear, though, that he has championship aspirations and wanted to fulfill those lofty goals during the remaining years of his prime window," Haynes wrote.

Lillard, who was named to the All-NBA first team on Thursday after averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game during the 2017-18 season, is owed $89.4 million over the next three years on his current deal, per Spotrac.

The Trail Blazers won the Northwest Division last season for the first time in three years but were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.