Doug Baldwin on Donald Trump's Response to NFL Anthem Policy: 'He's an Idiot'May 24, 2018
President Donald Trump made headlines once again when he commented on the NFL's newest rule pertaining to the national anthem, and Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin had a very blunt response to Trump's latest remarks: "He's an idiot, plain and simple."
The veteran Seahawks wideout was asked about the matter on Thursday, and he didn't mince words, via The News Tribune's Gregg Bell:
Gregg Bell @gbellseattle
Doug Baldwin on President Trump’s comments today about NFL players: “He’s an idiot, plain and simple.” #Seahawks @thenewstribune https://t.co/U7ws3bGLED
On Wednesday, the NFL announced that all team and league personnel "shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem" moving forward. Those who do not wish to do so will be allowed to remain in the locker room.
Anyone who breaks the rule will be subject to discipline.
When asked about the NFL's latest rule, President Trump—who was very outspoken on the player protests last year—said on Thursday "maybe they shouldn't be in the country" regarding anyone who does not stand proudly for the "Star-Spangled Banner."
Fox & Friends tweeted out the full video of President Trump's comments:
FOX & friends @foxandfriends
"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. You shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country...the NFL owners did the right thing" -President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bt36t4EX5u
These remarks are just his latest thoughts on the controversial topic.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!
Last year, Baldwin expressed his stance on the protests on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper:
The Lead CNN @TheLeadCNN
Seattle Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin: If you see oppression when you look at the flag, “then stand up and do something about it” https://t.co/rvwbwXtXlw
This is not the first time Baldwin has called out President Trump, either. He also spoke out last September, via ESPN's Josina Anderson:
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
#Seahawks WR @DougBaldwinJr official statement to me on Donald Trump's remarks on national anthem protests in the @NFL. https://t.co/pPA6ZR6UcB
Baldwin also called for action by quote-tweeting the president in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in February.
