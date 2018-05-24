Doug Baldwin on Donald Trump's Response to NFL Anthem Policy: 'He's an Idiot'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

President Donald Trump made headlines once again when he commented on the NFL's newest rule pertaining to the national anthem, and Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin had a very blunt response to Trump's latest remarks: "He's an idiot, plain and simple."

The veteran Seahawks wideout was asked about the matter on Thursday, and he didn't mince words, via The News Tribune's Gregg Bell:

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that all team and league personnel "shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem" moving forward. Those who do not wish to do so will be allowed to remain in the locker room.

Anyone who breaks the rule will be subject to discipline.

When asked about the NFL's latest rule, President Trump—who was very outspoken on the player protests last year—said on Thursday "maybe they shouldn't be in the country" regarding anyone who does not stand proudly for the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Fox & Friends tweeted out the full video of President Trump's comments:

These remarks are just his latest thoughts on the controversial topic.

Last year, Baldwin expressed his stance on the protests on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper:

This is not the first time Baldwin has called out President Trump, either. He also spoke out last September, via ESPN's Josina Anderson:

Baldwin also called for action by quote-tweeting the president in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in February.