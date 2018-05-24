NASCAR at Charlotte 2018 Qualifying Results: Kyle Busch Takes Pole Position

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kyle Busch won the pole for the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Joey Logano will join Busch up front, with Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Below is a look at qualifying results for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

2018 Coca-Cola 600 Starting Lineup

1. Kyle Busch (28.149)

2. Joey Logano (28.240)

3. Denny Hamlin (28.265)

4. Erik Jones (28.288)

5. Brad Keselowski (28.338)

6. Ryan Newman (28.391)

7. Jamie McMurray (28.430)

8. Ryan Blaney (28.437)

9. Aric Almirola (28.465)

10. Daniel Suarez (28.465)

Full starting lineup can be viewed on NASCAR's official website.

Recap

Another week, another pole for Kyle Busch.

NASCAR's overall points leader grabbed his third pole of the season—and 30th of his career—with an impressive time of 28.149 seconds:

That was nearly a full tenth of a second faster than the second-place finisher, Joey Logano. After going through a three-race winning streak in April, the No. 18 car is looking to snap a month-plus drought. Starting up front helps the cause.

Busch has yet to win the Coca-Cola 600, although he finished second last year.

As for the No. 22 car, a second-place finish marks the first time this season Logano will start in the front row. He managed to sneak into the front row by improving in each round, moving up from third with a time a of 28.240 seconds in the final round.

Not a bad way to celebrate his 28th birthday.

His best finish in this race is third all the way back in 2011. After qualifying 23rd in 2017, he wound up finishing in 21st.

Last year's pole winner, Kevin Harvick, was not able to participate in qualifying after failing an inspection three times, as detailed by NASCAR on Fox:

Harvick will start in 39th place after taking home the checkered flag at both Kansas Speedway and the All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway the last two weeks, respectively. If he's going to make it three in a row, he has some work to do.

Last year's Coca-Cola 600 winner, Austin Dillon, made it to the final round of qualifying but had to settle for 12th.

Perhaps the most surprising result of the night came from Martin Truex Jr. The No. 78 car—which sits eighth overall in the points standing—failed to make it to the final round of qualifying. Ultimately, he settled into 15th with a time of 28.620 seconds.

With it being Memorial Day weekend, several drivers opted for USA-themed paint jobs:

The action gets underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.