Pete Carroll Expects Earl Thomas to Return to Seahawks for Minicamp

John Cordes/Associated Press

After an offseason of trade rumors, Earl Thomas could be back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks during minicamp next month.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he's had conversations with Thomas and expects the All-Pro safety to join the team when mandatory minicamp begins on June 12.



After the second day of the 2018 NFL draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team never received an offer enticing enough to trade Thomas.

"Yeah, we talked to a number of clubs about him," Schneider said, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. "It's kind of out there, and you listen."

According to Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan, the Dallas Cowboys offered a third-round pick for Thomas but never heard back from the Seahawks.

Injuries have started to take a toll on Thomas' body. The 29-year-old has missed seven games over the past two seasons after appearing in 96 straight games from 2010-16.

The Seahawks have made significant changes to their defense this offseason, notably releasing cornerback Richard Sherman and trading defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thomas is one of the holdovers left from Seattle's 2013 Super Bowl team. His 88 total tackles last season ranked third on the Seahawks, and he tied for fourth with six passes defensed.