Kristaps Porzingis After Call with Knicks HC David Fizdale: 'Man I'm Excited!'

Kristaps Porzingis appears to be all in on the New York Knicks' choice of David Fizdale as their new head coach.

The Knicks star tweeted out his enthusiasm Thursday after having a phone conversation with Fizdale:

During the NBA combine last week, Fizdale explained what his process will be like in attempting to build a relationship with Porzingis:

"I won't skip a step," he said, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley. "I'll spend a ton of time with he and his family. I want to hear their experience and what they see going forward for Kristaps, and how I can interject and help him in any way become what I think he can be, which is an MVP-caliber player."

Porzingis' relationship with the Knicks has been up and down over the past three years. He skipped an exit meeting at the end of last season due to frustration with the drama surrounding the team and former president Phil Jackson.

After making his first All-Star team during the 2017-18 campaign, Porzingis' season came to an abrupt end on Feb. 6 when he tore his ACL against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porzingis' doctor told Marc Berman of the New York Post in March he intends to have the 22-year-old ready for the 2018-19 season opener.

Fizdale was hired by the Knicks on May 7 after New York went 29-53 under Jeff Hornacek last season.