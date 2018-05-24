Liverpool Transfer News: Anderson Talisca Discusses Latest Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Besiktas forward Anderson Talisca has responded to speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The Brazilian said his preference is to play in England, but although there is interest he has not made a decision on his future yet, according to Milliyet (h/t James Benson at the Daily Express).

"I prefer the the English league. I prefer it for the fans," he said. "In every game, a nice image is formed. Every match is the same support, I like this situation. Yes, there is always interest but nothing is certain. There is no concrete situation yet. At the moment this is just speculation. My mouth has not said: 'Yes, the transfer is over.'"

Talisca has just completed his second season on loan from Benfica but appears ready to leave the club. The 24-year-old is a skilful, pacy attacker who scored 20 goals in all competitions for Besiktas last season and contributed seven assists.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in signing Talisca, according to Fanatik (h/t Joshua Peck at the Daily Express).

The Reds' attack has been their greatest strength this season with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane forming a fearsome front three. If Liverpool were to sign Talisca it's difficult to see where he would fit in at Anfield.

Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football explained why he's not a good fit for Liverpool:

Manchester United also have plenty of attacking options with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez at the club.

Football writer Liam Canning said Talisca should not be a priority for Manchester United:

Yet for all the options available to manager Jose Mourinho his team lacked creativity and struggled for goals towards the end of last season. There could be attacking changes as United are willing to listen to offers for Martial, per Mike Keegan for MailOnline.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to bring in a replacement for Philippe Coutinho after the Brazilian left for Barcelona in January. The club have been linked with a move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir who said "Why not?" when asked about a move to Anfield, in an interview with RTL (via Sport Witness),