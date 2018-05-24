Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri Closing in on Two-Year Contract After "Marathon Meeting"

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 06: Coach of SSC Napoli Maurizio Sarri gestures during the serie A match between SSC Napoli and Torino FC at Stadio San Paolo on May 6, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Italian media report Chelsea had a "marathon meeting" with Maurizio Sarri's entourage and are willing to trigger a release clause in his Napoli contract worth €8 milion (roughly £7 million)―despite the fact Sarri was fired by the Italian club. 

Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Football Italia) reported the news, adding a two-year contract is being prepared for Sarri. The tactician was fired from Napoli, but the Partenopei could still demand payment.

Sarri's move to Chelsea only seems a matter of time following his sacking by Napoli. Sarri was highly successful in Naples―they certainly didn't fire him out of malice or over poor results, but rather opened the door for his move to the Blues.

Napoli didn't waste any time replacing him, either:

The speed at which Carlo Ancelotti was announced suggests Sarri and Napoli knew long ago they would go their separate ways, which should make the negotiations with Chelsea easier.

The Blues have yet to part with their current manager, Antonio Conte, but after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification, his fate appears sealed.

According to Pedulla, David Luiz could be sent to Napoli as part of an exchange. The report also stated Sarri's clause expires at the end of May, adding another layer of confusion to the deal.

