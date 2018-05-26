5 Most NBA-Ready Prospects Ahead of 2018 Draft

0 of 6

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Some rookies are more prepared than others for the NBA game.

This year's group was unusual, with Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Lauri Markkanen having stepped right in as high-level offensive weapons.

We're unlikely to see the same type of production from the top players in the 2018 draft class. However, a handful should have something to offer right away, thanks to various combinations of physical tools, athleticism, skill level and intangibles.

We predict these following five prospects, plus an honorable mention, will emerge as impact contributors from Day 1.