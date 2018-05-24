Magic Rumors: Tom Izzo Won't Be Orlando's Next Head Coach

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Syracuse in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Tom Izzo reportedly won't leave Michigan State University to become the new head coach of the Orlando Magic, according to Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported earlier Thursday that the Magic expressed interest in hiring Izzo to fill their vacant head-coaching position.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LeBron Sets All-NBA Record 👑

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Sets All-NBA Record 👑

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    AD's Next Contract Could Be Worth $230M 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Next Contract Could Be Worth $230M 😮

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All-NBA Teams Announced

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-NBA Teams Announced

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Rips NFL's 'Idiotic' New Anthem Rules

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Rips NFL's 'Idiotic' New Anthem Rules

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report