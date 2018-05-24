Jack Black Recruits Chris Paul in 3-on-3 Basketball Game vs. Kevin Hart

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nobody can say movie star Jack Black doesn't know how to assemble a basketball team.

Tasked with filling out a three-man squad to take on a roster assembled by fellow movie star Kevin Hart, Black called in reinforcements when he brought on Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

The game was part of Hart's YouTube show, Kevin Hart: What The Fit (warning: video contains profanity):

The teams played under first-to-11 rules, and Black secured the victory when he scored inside off an assist by Paul.

While Black's side ultimately came out on the winning end, it's probably safe to say Rockets GM Daryl Morey doesn't have to worry about the two-time Golden Globe nominee taking his job.