Jack Black Recruits Chris Paul in 3-on-3 Basketball Game vs. Kevin Hart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nobody can say movie star Jack Black doesn't know how to assemble a basketball team.

Tasked with filling out a three-man squad to take on a roster assembled by fellow movie star Kevin Hart, Black called in reinforcements when he brought on Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

The game was part of Hart's YouTube show, Kevin Hart: What The Fit (warning: video contains profanity):

The teams played under first-to-11 rules, and Black secured the victory when he scored inside off an assist by Paul.

While Black's side ultimately came out on the winning end, it's probably safe to say Rockets GM Daryl Morey doesn't have to worry about the two-time Golden Globe nominee taking his job.

