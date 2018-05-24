Game of Zones Season 5, Episode 7: NBA 1K

Adam Wells
May 24, 2018

Rookie sensations Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Lonzo Ball are among the first-year squires comparing their abilities in the new NBA 1K game.

That discussion leads to a heated debate over who deserves to be named Squire of the Year. 

      

