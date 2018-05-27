Simms & Lefkoe: MMQB Memorial Day Pod with Peter King

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 28, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's a very special Memorial Day edition of the pod with legendary NFL reporter Peter King!

On today's show, Peter talks about the stupidity of the NFL offseason and shares some amazing stories about Brett Favre, Bill Parcells, Deion Sanders, and so many more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Report: Players Considering Sitting Out Season Until Kap, Reid Sign

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Players Considering Sitting Out Season Until Kap, Reid Sign

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Makes His Voice Heard with Kneeling IG Post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Makes His Voice Heard with Kneeling IG Post

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Minicamp Roundup: Giant Changes Coming to NY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minicamp Roundup: Giant Changes Coming to NY

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell Raps on Being 'Target' for Critics

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bell Raps on Being 'Target' for Critics

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report