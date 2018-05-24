Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Says 'Why Not?' Amid Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has addressed the speculation linking him with Liverpool, telling reporters he would be open to the move and it's something that will be discussed in the future.

He made the comments in an interview with RTL (via Sport Witness), saying: "Why not? Later there can be discussions with the president, with my entourage, to make a decision. In life, nothing can be forbidden."

As explained in the article, the French media were all over this story earlier in May, with claims a move was all but agreed. While Lyon and Fekir have denied those claims, the speculation hasn't stopped, and a summer transfer seems likely for the player.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire professional career with Lyon and ranks as one of the club's most popular and productive players. He's mostly said all the things the fans want to hear amid the ongoing speculation:

Lyon have struggled to keep hold of their top talents the last few years, however. Club president Jean-Michel Aulas has a history of denying deals and guaranteeing players will stay, only to sell when the right offer is made.

Last summer, he told reporters Alexandre Lacazette would not leave the club, per Eurosport's Jen Offord. Less than four weeks later, Lacazette was officially introduced as an Arsenal player.

Fekir mostly plays as an attacking midfielder and is a tricky player to fit into a squad. Lyon mostly built their team around his talents, knowing he can't really thrive out wide and needs to see the ball constantly.

His excellent mobility and quick feet should serve him well at Anfield, however, and manager Jurgen Klopp has a sterling reputation; he should find a way to fit him into the team if Fekir does move to Anfield. That's unlikely to happen anytime soon, however, as his primary focus for now will be the FIFA World Cup.