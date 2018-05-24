Joe Flacco Welcomes Lamar Jackson with Open Arms, Says He Isn't Holding a Grudge

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Joe Flacco, left, runs a drill alongside fellow quarterbacks Josh Woodrum, second from left, Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III during an NFL football organized team activity at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco said Thursday he's not holding a grudge against rookie QB Lamar Jackson after the team traded up to the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft to select the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner. 

"We welcome Lamar here with open arms," Flacco told reporters at a press conference during organized team activities.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best Ways to Stand Out During OTAs ✍️

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Best Ways to Stand Out During OTAs ✍️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Didn't Hold Vote for Anthem Policy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Didn't Hold Vote for Anthem Policy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Position Battles Worth Watching 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Position Battles Worth Watching 👀

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NFL Be Trying to Save the Kickoff?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should the NFL Be Trying to Save the Kickoff?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer