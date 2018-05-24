Terrance Williams Told Cops 'F--king Idiot' Kendall Wright Crashed Lamborghini

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams blamed former Baylor teammate and fellow NFL pass-catcher Kendall Wright for crashing his Lamborghini.

TMZ Sports released the NSFW video of Williams' arrest, which featured the Baylor product riding his bike while intoxicated, on its YouTube page. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted Williams was arrested for public intoxication but not the crash after he told the police how the car was wrecked in the first place.

“My friend was a f--king idiot. ... He called me and said my car was f--ked up,” Williams said of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Wright.

On Saturday, Clarence E. Hill of the Star-Telegram reported the Frisco Police Department charged Williams with the Class C misdemeanor of public intoxication and a misdemeanor at large charge because he left the scene of an accident after his Lamborghini was found crashed into a light pole.

Smith noted Williams gave conflicting reports about the crash. After saying Wright called him about the accident, he told police his phone was in the car. Williams also didn't mention Wright in his initial statement, which instead said he was the one driving.

Williams has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the third round in 2013. While he has never missed a game and posted 568 receiving yards in 2017, he is sidelined with a fractured foot until training camp begins.

Wright, who played with Williams at Baylor from 2009 through 2011, joined the Vikings this offseason after tallying 614 receiving yards and one touchdown reception last year with the Chicago Bears.