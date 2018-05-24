Klay Thompson Ineligible for Supermax Contract After Not Making All-NBA Team

Klay Thompson Ineligible for Supermax Contract After Not Making All-NBA TeamMay 24, 2018
Shooting guard Klay Thompson will not be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this season after failing to make an All-NBA team, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Klay Thompson failed to earn All-NBA honors and is not super max eligible this summer. The guard would be eligible in 2019 when he is a free agent but must earn All-NBA for the 2018-19 season.
The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday and included Thompson's teammates Kevin Durant (first team) and Stephen Curry (third team).
NBA @NBA
The 2017-18 All-NBA First Team! @JHarden13 @KingJames @AntDavis23 @Dame_Lillard @KDTrey5 https://t.co/WjlXkXtHnO
NBA @NBA
The 2017-18 All-NBA Second Team! @Giannis_An34 @russwest44 @JoelEmbiid @aldridge_12 @DeMar_DeRozan https://t.co/3XLGZq4XPk
NBA @NBA
The 2017-18 All-NBA Third Team! @StephenCurry30 @VicOladipo @KarlTowns @JimmyButler @Yg_Trece https://t.co/ADQmNvJGrT
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
