Klay Thompson Ineligible for Supermax Contract After Not Making All-NBA Team

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Shooting guard Klay Thompson will not be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this season after failing to make an All-NBA team, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks:

The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday and included Thompson's teammates Kevin Durant (first team) and Stephen Curry (third team).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.