Klay Thompson Ineligible for Supermax Contract After Not Making All-NBA Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Shooting guard Klay Thompson will not be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this season after failing to make an All-NBA team, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks: 

The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday and included Thompson's teammates Kevin Durant (first team) and Stephen Curry (third team).  

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

