Anthony Davis Eligible for Largest Contract in NBA History After Making All-NBA

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Anthony Davis was named to the All-NBA first team Thursday, which could have enormous financial implications for him down the road.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, earning an All-NBA nod in two of the past three seasons makes Davis eligible for a supermax contract extension. Next summer, he'll be able to sign an NBA-record extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth roughly $230 million, with a projected cap hit of $39.7 million in 2020-21.

The 25-year-old is still under contract for the next two seasons, making over $25 million in each year. He has a player option in 2020-21 worth roughly $28.75 million.

The extension would effectively replace said option and start fresh that season with a massive new deal.

Based on his performances the last two years, Davis should be worth any price for the Pelicans.

His second straight selection to the All-NBA first team came as a result of a career-high 28.1 points per game with an effective field-goal percentage of 55.2 that also ranks as his best. He added 11.1 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.6 blocks per game.

Though fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in January, Davis still led New Orleans to the second round of the playoffs.

He is now one of three finalists for the NBA's MVP award, along with James Harden and LeBron James.

As long as he wants to remain with the Pelicans long term, Davis could be headed toward a huge payday beginning in the 2020-21 season.