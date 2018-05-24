LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis Headline 2017-18 All-NBA Team

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA has unveiled the players who make up the All-NBA team for the 2017-18 season, and the list is headlined by MVP finalists LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis on the first team.

Per the official voting, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, James and Harden were the only unanimous selections:

James set a new record with his 12th appearance on the All-NBA first team in 15 seasons, including 11 straight dating back to 2007-08.

Davis is the big winner from this year's All-NBA class. The New Orleans Pelicans star, who has made the list in two of the previous three seasons, will be eligible to sign a supermax contract in the summer of 2019 that projects to be worth a record $230 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

On the other hand, per Jeff Siegel of Peachtree Sports, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed out on a chance to make 30 percent of the maximum salary cap next season by not making the first team.

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who has averaged triple-doubles in each of the past two seasons, was also forced to settle for being on the second team with Embiid.