French Open 2018: Full Draw Schedule, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

The draw for the 2018 French Open was made on Thursday as the players discovered who they will face in this year's tournament at Roland Garros.

Defending men's champion and top seed Rafael Nadal will face Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round. The Spaniard could potentially face a quarter-final clash with Kevin Anderson and either Marin Cilic or Juan Martin Del Potro in the last four.

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are also strong contenders for the title in Paris. They are in the opposite half of the draw to Nadal and could meet in the quarter-finals.

In the women's draw top seed Simon Halep will face Alison Riske in the first round. Unseeded Serena Williams was drawn against Karolina Pliskova.

Twitter account Tennis on telly showed the full men's draw:

Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times showed how the women's draw looks:

The full draw is available from the tournament's official website.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the 2018 French Open (provided by OddsShark), followed by reaction to the draw.

2018 French Open Men's Odds

Rafael Nadal: 11-25

Alexander Zverev: 8-1

Dominic Thiem: 9-1

Novak Djokovic: 12/1

David Goffin: 40/1

Kei Nishikori: 50/1

Marin Cilic: 50/1

Stanislas Wawrinka: 50/1

Juan Martin Del Potro: 50/1

Denis Shapovalov: 66/1

Grigor Dimitrov: 66/1

Gael Monfils: 80/1

Kyle Edmund: 80/1

2018 French Open Women's Odds

Simona Halep: 11/2

Elina Svitolina: 13/2

Maria Sharapova: 10/1

Serena Williams: 10/1

Garbine Muguruza: 11/1

Jelena Ostapenko: 12/1

Karolina Pliskova: 16/1

Petra Kvitova: 16/1

Daria Kasatkina: 181

Caroline Wozniacki: 22/1

Angelique Kerber: 25/1

Kiki Bertens: 25/1

Caroline Garcia: 28/1

French Open draw reaction

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Nadal goes into the tournament as the hot favourite to clinch yet another title on his favourite surface in Paris.

Stuart Fraser at The Times showed his potential route to his 11th title:

The defending champion is completely at home on the clay and is in good form after victory at the 2018 Italian Open and the Monte Carlo Masters.

Russell Fuller at the BBC explained why Nadal would be happy with his draw:

Journalist Jose Morgado showed how the quarter-finals could shape up:

Anything other than a Nadal win in Paris would be a surprise, and the draw will only increase the sense that the Spaniard is heading for another victory.

The women's tournament is far more open and the decision not to seed former world No.1 Williams made for an intriguing draw.

The American has won the French Open three times in her glittering career but it might take something special to win her fourth title.

This is the first Grand Slam Williams has entered since giving birth to her daughter in 2017 and the draw has not been too kind, as shown by Fuller:

Roland Garros showed who the women's top seeds will face in the first round:

Two-time runner-up Halep will be hoping to go one better this year but there is plenty of competition. Elina Svitolina got the better of her at the 2018 Italian Open and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko, Petra Kvitova, Kiki Bertens and Maria Sharapova all look strong contenders.