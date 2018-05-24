French Open 2018: Draw Results, Seedings for Men and Women's Brackets

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

The draw for the 2018 edition of the French Open took place on Thursday, pitting men's No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal against Alexandr Dolgopolov and women's top seed Simona Halep against Alison Riske.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups for the top seeds at Roland Garros:

The full draw can be found here.

The draw threw up some tantalising routes to the final in the men's bracket. No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Dominic Thiem could clash as early as the quarter-finals, while No. 3 Marin Cilic and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro could face each other at the same stage.

Things are no different in the women's draw with a host of intriguing potential matches:

The path to the final that will have fans salivating the most is that of unseeded Serena Williams. The three-time French Open champion returned to tennis earlier this year and did not get preferential treatment when the seeding was decided.

Kristyna Pliskova awaits in the first round. If Williams survives that challenge, things could get very difficult starting in the fourth round, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

Thiem, Zverev and No. 20 seed Novak Djokovic all find themselves on the opposite side of Nadal in the draw. On paper, the Spaniard has a relatively straightforward path to the semi-finals. No. 14 Jack Sock and No. 24 Denis Shapovalov are the seeds he could play in the fourth round, while Cilic or Del Potro would be expected to face him in the semi-finals.

Dolgopolov is a tricky first-round opponent, however. The 29-year-old is one of the most athletically gifted players on the tour, and a lack of focus and consistency are the main reasons behind his lowly status. He ranked inside the Top 15 at one stage of his career, and he has beaten Nadal twice, though never on clay.

Victoria Azarenka and No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko could meet in the second round in what would likely be the most anticipated match at that stage. Djokovic will start his French Open against a qualifier.

Other highlights include the first-round matchup between No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova, as well as a matchup between the talented Borna Coric and No. 22 Philipp Kohlschreiber at the same stage.