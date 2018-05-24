Police: Richie Incognito Was Paranoid, Thought the Government Was Spying on Him

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

A police report filed in Florida after former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito was taken into custody Wednesday said the NFL player showcased a "very erratic" speech pattern and thought the government had him under surveillance.

Andy Slater of WINZ provided a copy of the report Thursday:

TMZ Sports reported Incognito was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for an evaluation after an incident at a Florida gym. Another individual at the facility said Incognito threw a tennis ball and dumbbell at him while "rambling about the government."

The 34-year-old New Jersey native endured a bizarre end to his career with the Bills.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in early April. A couple days later, however, he posted a message on Twitter suggesting he was planning to return for offseason workouts:

Incognito never returned to the organization, which released him Monday.

The University of Nebraska product has also played for the St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins during a pro career that started in 2005. He's earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Incognito was a central figure in the Dolphins' bullying scandal, which drew national headlines in 2014.