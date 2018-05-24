Police: Richie Incognito Was Paranoid, Thought the Government Was Spying on Him

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

A police report filed in Florida after former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito was taken into custody Wednesday said the NFL player showcased a "very erratic" speech pattern and thought the government had him under surveillance. 

Andy Slater of WINZ provided a copy of the report Thursday:

TMZ Sports reported Incognito was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for an evaluation after an incident at a Florida gym. Another individual at the facility said Incognito threw a tennis ball and dumbbell at him while "rambling about the government."

The 34-year-old New Jersey native endured a bizarre end to his career with the Bills.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in early April. A couple days later, however, he posted a message on Twitter suggesting he was planning to return for offseason workouts:

Incognito never returned to the organization, which released him Monday.

The University of Nebraska product has also played for the St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins during a pro career that started in 2005. He's earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Incognito was a central figure in the Dolphins' bullying scandal, which drew national headlines in 2014.

Related

    Best Ways to Stand Out During OTAs ✍️

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Best Ways to Stand Out During OTAs ✍️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Didn't Hold Vote for Anthem Policy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Didn't Hold Vote for Anthem Policy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Position Battles Worth Watching 👀

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    NFL Position Battles Worth Watching 👀

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NFL Be Trying to Save the Kickoff?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should the NFL Be Trying to Save the Kickoff?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer