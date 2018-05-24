Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergej Milinkovic-SavicMay 24, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly been put off a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Lazio raised their asking price to £87.5 million.
The Red Devils were offered the Serbia international for £70 million earlier this season, but his price has risen as more clubs have shown an interest, according to Simon Jones at MailOnline.
Manchester United look set to invest heavily again this summer and are close to a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred but still want another midfielder, per Richard Fay at the Manchester Evening News.
Squawka Football showed what Fred will bring to Old Trafford:
Fred won more tackles (23) and completed more take-ons (23) than any other Shakhtar player in the Champions League this season. • 88.5% (!) take-on success rate • 56.1% tackles success rate Gets the ball, carries the ball. 💨 https://t.co/Z59zuN2dwJ
Fred looks to be a replacement for the retiring Michael Carrick. However, United may also need another midfielder if Marouane Fellaini departs the club.
Simon Stone at BBC Sport explained his situation at Old Trafford:
No update re Marouane Fellaini situation at Man Utd. Offer still on table. Still no decision. Obviously as time goes on chances receding he will stay.
Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a fine season with Lazio and contributed 14 goals and six assists from midfield. However, it was an agonising end to the season for Lazio, as they missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to Inter on the final day of the season.
Manchester United have enquired about Milinkovic-Savic but have not yet made a bid, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano:
Manchester United made an inquiry for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic some days ago. Lazio won’t sell him for less than €100M; and probably will ask more! MUFC are just waiting at the moment. No official bid. 🇷🇸🇬🇧🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers
The club look to have plenty of rivals for the midfielder's signature. His agent, Mateja Kezman, has said there is "huge" interest in the 23-year-old, per Calciomercato (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness).
Football journalist Milos Markovic said Juventus are one team interested:
#Serbia star Sergej #MilinkovicSavic said to be a top transfer priority for #Juventus boss Max Allegri. Juventus want to add power to midfield and would ideally love to add SMS (or bring back Paul Pogba which is unlikely)
Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have made an offer of €100 million (£87 million), per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness).
Milinkovic-Savic has been called into Serbia's squad for FIFA World Cup 2018, and an impressive showing in Russia will likely create more interest in the midfielder and raise his price tag further.
