Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IMay 24, 2018

TURIN, TORINO - APRIL 29: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio celebrate a opening goal during the serie A match between Torino FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on April 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been put off a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Lazio raised their asking price to £87.5 million.

The Red Devils were offered the Serbia international for £70 million earlier this season, but his price has risen as more clubs have shown an interest, according to Simon Jones at MailOnline. 

Manchester United look set to invest heavily again this summer and are close to a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred but still want another midfielder, per Richard Fay at the Manchester Evening News.

Squawka Football showed what Fred will bring to Old Trafford:

Fred looks to be a replacement for the retiring Michael Carrick. However, United may also need another midfielder if Marouane Fellaini departs the club.

Simon Stone at BBC Sport explained his situation at Old Trafford:

Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a fine season with Lazio and contributed 14 goals and six assists from midfield. However, it was an agonising end to the season for Lazio, as they missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 to Inter on the final day of the season.

Manchester United have enquired about Milinkovic-Savic but have not yet made a bid, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano:

The club look to have plenty of rivals for the midfielder's signature. His agent, Mateja Kezman, has said there is "huge" interest in the 23-year-old, per Calciomercato (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness).

Football journalist Milos Markovic said Juventus are one team interested:

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have made an offer of €100 million (£87 million), per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast  at Sport Witness).

Milinkovic-Savic has been called into Serbia's squad for FIFA World Cup 2018, and an impressive showing in Russia will likely create more interest in the midfielder and raise his price tag further.

