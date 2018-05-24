Arsenal Transfer News: Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini Reportedly Targeted

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of £26 million, and Serie A champions Juventus are also interested in him, according to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports).

Arsenal announced Unai Emery as their new coach on Wednesday, and his relationship with Roma director of football Monchi could play a part in any deal, according to football writer Colin Millar:

Emery and Monchi worked together for three years at Sevilla before the new Arsenal manager moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

The Gunners boss has a limited budget with which to operate with this summer. He has £50 million to spend has said "we think we need to change little things – a few players," per David Hytner at the Guardian.

Pellegrini made 37 appearances for Roma in all competitions last season, contributing three goals and five assists. The club had a fine campaign as they made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and finished third in Serie A.

He has also broken into the Italian national team and started the 1-1 friendly draw against England at Wembley Stadium in March.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Arsenal are not prepared to meet his release clause but are willing to offer Roma £22 million. Roma may be willing to sell as they want to bring in Atalanta's Bryan Cristante, according to Goal's Renato Maisani‏.

Pellegrini has been asked about the speculation surrounding his future and said he will talk to the club, per Football Italia. He said: "In any case, having a release clause doesn’t mean you have to leave. We’ll meet at the end of the season and take stock of the situation."

Emery has a big job on his hands as he attempts to return Arsenal to the Premier League top four and challenge for honours. He only has a small budget to work with, and his priority initially may be to strengthen his defence.