Arsenal Transfer News: Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini Reportedly Targeted

Arsenal Transfer News: Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini Reportedly TargetedMay 24, 2018
Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old has a release clause of £26 million, and Serie A champions Juventus are also interested in him, according to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports).
Arsenal announced Unai Emery as their new coach on Wednesday, and his relationship with Roma director of football Monchi could play a part in any deal, according to football writer Colin Millar:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
@arseblog @bbcsport_david Emery's strong personal relationship with Monchi was discussed and no surprise this could play a part in a potential move to #AFC for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. Samp's Dennis Praet - a long-running Sevilla target - also strongly linked.
Emery and Monchi worked together for three years at Sevilla before the new Arsenal manager moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.
The Gunners boss has a limited budget with which to operate with this summer. He has £50 million to spend has said "we think we need to change little things – a few players," per David Hytner at the Guardian.
Pellegrini made 37 appearances for Roma in all competitions last season, contributing three goals and five assists. The club had a fine campaign as they made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and finished third in Serie A.
He has also broken into the Italian national team and started the 1-1 friendly draw against England at Wembley Stadium in March.
Arsenal are not prepared to meet his release clause but are willing to offer Roma £22 million. Roma may be willing to sell as they want to bring in Atalanta's Bryan Cristante, according to Goal's Renato Maisani.
Pellegrini has been asked about the speculation surrounding his future and said he will talk to the club, per Football Italia. He said: "In any case, having a release clause doesn’t mean you have to leave. We’ll meet at the end of the season and take stock of the situation."
Emery has a big job on his hands as he attempts to return Arsenal to the Premier League top four and challenge for honours. He only has a small budget to work with, and his priority initially may be to strengthen his defence.
Emery to Give Entire Arsenal Squad Clean Slate