Steve Kerr on NFL Anthem Policy: 'Idiotic' and 'Typical' of the NFL

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after the game against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared some strong words on the NFL's changes to its anthem policy when speaking to reporters Thursday, via Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

"I think it's just typical of the NFL. ... It's idiotic, but that's how the NFL has handled their business," Kerr said.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced new rules that require players to "show respect for the flag" and stand for the national anthem if they are on the sidelines. They have the option to remain in the locker room.

"I'm proud to be in a league that understands patriotism in America is about free speech, about peacefully protesting," Kerr said of the NBA.

The NBA does have a policy that requires players to stand for the national anthem, but the coach agreed with a question that noted NBA players have more of an outlet to speak about social issues.

"Players, coaches, management, league management, we feel like we're all partners," he added.

While NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice, the biggest stars in the NBA have seemingly gotten more of a chance to fully express their thoughts in interviews. Stars like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and others—as well as coaches like Kerr and Gregg Popovich—have been vocal in discussing such issues.

"I'm really proud of our players around the league for really being community leaders," Kerr said.

Related

    Klay Not Eligible for Supermax After All-NBA Snub

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Klay Not Eligible for Supermax After All-NBA Snub

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    AD's Next Contract Could Be Worth $230M 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Next Contract Could Be Worth $230M 😮

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: All-NBA Teams Drop

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: All-NBA Teams Drop

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay 'Likely' for Game 5, Iggy a Game-Time Decision

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay 'Likely' for Game 5, Iggy a Game-Time Decision

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report