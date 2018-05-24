Steve Kerr on NFL Anthem Policy: 'Idiotic' and 'Typical' of the NFL

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared some strong words on the NFL's changes to its anthem policy when speaking to reporters Thursday, via Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

"I think it's just typical of the NFL. ... It's idiotic, but that's how the NFL has handled their business," Kerr said.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced new rules that require players to "show respect for the flag" and stand for the national anthem if they are on the sidelines. They have the option to remain in the locker room.

"I'm proud to be in a league that understands patriotism in America is about free speech, about peacefully protesting," Kerr said of the NBA.

The NBA does have a policy that requires players to stand for the national anthem, but the coach agreed with a question that noted NBA players have more of an outlet to speak about social issues.

"Players, coaches, management, league management, we feel like we're all partners," he added.

While NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice, the biggest stars in the NBA have seemingly gotten more of a chance to fully express their thoughts in interviews. Stars like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and others—as well as coaches like Kerr and Gregg Popovich—have been vocal in discussing such issues.

"I'm really proud of our players around the league for really being community leaders," Kerr said.