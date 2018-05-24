Donald Trump Grants Posthumous Pardon to Former Heavyweight Champ Jack Johnson

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Donald Trump posthumously granted former boxing heavyweight champion Jack Johnson a presidential pardon on Thursday, according to CBS News.

As seen in the following video, Trump announced the pardon in the Oval Office at the White House, and he was flanked by former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, current heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and actor Sylvester Stallone:

In 1913, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act by taking a woman across state lines for "immoral purposes." Johnson later married the woman.

Johnson fled the country after his sentencing, but he eventually returned and served 10 months in prison.

