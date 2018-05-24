JJ Redick Says Jaylen Brown Apologized for Calling Him a 'B---h' During a Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

JJ Redick quickly defused a situation with Jaylen Brown during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics in London back in January.

In an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast Wednesday, the veteran shared a brief anecdote about Brown as he discussed his interactions with Celtics players, via SLAM magazine:

Redick said that was the "only negative interaction" he had with a Boston player during the 11 times he played against them this season.

After meeting twice in the preseason and four times during the regular season, the two teams battled in the second round of the playoffs as well. While the Celtics won in five games, three of the contests were decided by no more than five points. 

Redick, who just finished his 12th NBA season, likely has been on the receiving end of far worse trash talk than what Brown attempted.

