Ronaldinho Reportedly Will Marry His 2 Fiancees in August Ceremony

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will reportedly "marry" two women at the same time during a small wedding ceremony in August.

While polygamy is outlawed in Brazil, O Dia (h/t Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated) reported civil unions between more than two persons is not uncommon. Ronaldinho, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza already live together.

Per O Dia (h/t Mirror's Matt Roper), Ronaldinho asked for their hand in marriage in January of last year. He originally dated Coelho before meeting Souza in 2016.

O Dia's report added Ronaldinho's sister will not attend the ceremony, as she does not approve of the union. Coelho's family also does not approve, with a friend telling Extra (h/t Gartland): "They are upset because they discovered that every present he gives to Priscilla, he also gives to the other girl."