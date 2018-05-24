Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester City Reportedly Confident of Signing Isco

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Isco from Real Madrid and believe a deal can be done for €80 million (£70 million) plus bonuses.

City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Spaniard and feels he would fit perfectly into his team, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness).

The Premier League champions are optimistic Real Madrid would not be able to turn down a bid of €80 million, particularly if the playmaker were to agitate for an exit.

Isco is a skilful player who has a wonderful touch and is one of the best creative midfielders in Europe. He is a fine dribbler and has great vision, which allows him to contribute goals and assists.

OptaJose showed how effective he's been:

Real Madrid showed one of the many tricks in the 26-year-old's locker:

Yet for all of his qualities, Isco is not guaranteed a place in the team, such is the strength of Real Madrid's squad. He made only 21 La Liga starts last season and has often been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to TV show El Chiringuito (h/t Alejandro Alcazar at Sport), Isco is willing to listen to offers this summer and is considering a new challenge.

However, the Spain international has spoken about the speculation and said he is happy at Real Madrid.

"I feel very important and valued in Madrid. In the end, all the rumours that Isco is leaving and he is not happy are a lie," he said, per Marca's Juan I. Garcia-Ochoa.

If Isco is unhappy with his game time at Real Madrid, he may not find the answer at Manchester City. The champions have a strong squad, and he'd have to rival Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and David Silva for a place in the team.

The club are also interested in bringing in more attacking players over the summer, according to Goal's Sam Lee:

Isco does not sound like he is keen to leave Real Madrid, and the club would also be reluctant to sell such a quality player. Per Mark Critchley at The Independent, Guardiola has said he expects to sign "one or two more, no more," in the summer. Given the club's current options, Isco is unlikely to be a priority.