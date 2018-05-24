SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Day three of the 2018 SEC baseball tournament features eight teams in four games, including two elimination matchups.

Defending conference tournament champion LSU is clinging to life after a 4-3 loss against top-ranked Florida on Wednesday. South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi are also facing the possibility of leaving Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama sooner than expected.

The winner's portion of the bracket features No. 7 Auburn and No. 11 Texas A&M in a matchup of two teams that made it out of the single-elimination first round and pulled off upsets in their first second-round game.

For the updated tournament bracket and Wednesday schedule, be sure to check out SECSports.com.

Thursday's Matchups

No. 2 Mississippi def. No. 3 Georgia, 5-4 (10 Innings)

No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 8 LSU, 4:15 p.m. ET

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 11 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 10:30 p.m. ET

Results

Mississippi 5, Georgia 4 (10)

Tim Rowe's walk-off seeing-eye single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Mississippi a 5-4 win over Georgia and a spot in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

The heroics from Rowe capped off a wild three-inning stretch that featured two lead changes and two ties. Ole Miss held a 3-1 lead heading into the eighth. Starting pitcher Brady Feigl cruised through 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Georgia tied things at three in the top of the eighth thanks to a mental mistake by Rebels reliever Parker Carraci, who tried to get a force at home when there were already two outs:

After a scoreless ninth inning sent the game to extras, LJ Talley gave the Bulldogs a brief 4-3 lead with a solo homer off Carraci.

Nick Fortes, who led off the bottom of the 10th with a single, scored on Thomas Dillard's double. Georgia reliever Aaron Schunk got the next two outs before Rowe's base hit allowed Dillard to cross home plate.

Mississippi was able to stave off elimination with the win and finds itself three victories away from its first SEC title since 2006.

Despite the crushing end to its conference tournament, Georgia is still in good shape to make the NCAA tournament. D1Baseball.com projects the Bulldogs to host a regional site as the No. 4 overall seed.