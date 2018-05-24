ACC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

The 2018 ACC baseball tournament continued with its third day of action Thursday, with some teams beginning their postseason and others seeing it come to an end.

No. 4 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina State each began pool play in Durham, N.C., hoping to start a possible run to the conference title. Meanwhile, No. 2 Clemson also will try to secure a trip to the semifinals while No. 7 Miami, No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 10 Virginia all attempt to bounce back from opening losses.

Follow along for a review of Thursday's action and preview for the rest of the week at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Thursday Results/Schedule

No. 4 Duke defeats No. 9 Wake Forest, 6-2 in 13 innings

No. 3 North Carolina State vs. No. 10 Virginia at 3 p.m. ET

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami at 7 p.m. ET

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, May 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. ET

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 26

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. ET

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship Game, 12 p.m. ET

Day 3 Recap

Duke 6, Wake Forest 2 (13)

It took 13 innings, but Duke pulled out the 6-2 win Wednesday thanks to a two-out rally deep into extras.

Wake Forest's bullpen unraveled in the top of the 13th, walking in two runs after loading the bases with a pair of hit batsmen. Chris Proctor then provided some breathing room with a two-run single, becoming one of four players in the lineup with at least two hits.

Duke seemed like it might score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth but Christian Long gunned Joey Loperfido out at the plate.

In the 10th, the Blue Devils had bases loaded with no outs but couldn't get a run home.

They finally broke through in the 13th, though, scoring four runs to help pull away for the win.

Griffin Roberts did everything he could to keep the Demon Deacons in the game early, with his three-pitch repertoire looking truly impressive. Aaron Fitt of D1 Baseball described one impressive offering:

The starter finished with two runs allowed in 7.1 innings with six strikeouts.

Ryan Day got the start for Duke and gave up two runs in five innings, but Graeme Stinson, Bryce Jarvis and the rest of the bullpen were even better with eight combined scoreless innings.

Bobby Seymour's two-run double gave Wake Forest the early lead in the second inning, but runs were tough to come by the rest of the day and the Blue Devils were able to earn a come-from-behind victory.

Duke will face Louisville Friday in a game that will decide the winner of Pool D.

Pool Standings

Pool A

No. 12 Pittsburgh 2-0

No. 1 North Carolina 0-1

No. 8 Georgia Tech 0-1

Pool B

No. 2 Clemson 1-0

No. 7 Miami 1-0

No. 11 Notre Dame 0-2

Pool C

No. 6 Florida State 1-0

No. 3 North Carolina State 0-0

No. 10 Virginia 0-1

Pool D

No. 5 Louisville 1-0

No. 4 Duke 0-0

No. 9 Wake Forest 0-1