Four Years Ago, Lance Stephenson Went Viral When He Blew in LeBron's Ear

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James have one of the most well-known rivalries in the NBA. How did Stephenson help make the rivalry go viral? Watch above to see how four years ago, Lance blew in LeBron's ear to start it all off.

