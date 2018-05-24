Which Rookie QB Has the Best Chance to Start Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Season?

The 2018 NFL draft class may have featured a number of franchise quarterbacks. Which rookie signal-caller will be the first to start a game for his team? Watch above to see Bleacher Report Lead NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller break down the rookie QB situations.

                          

