Mauricio Pochettino Signs 5-Year Tottenham Contract Extension Through 2023

Tottenham Hotspur and manager Mauricio Pochettino have agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep the Argentinian in north London until 2023.

The club announced the news on Twitter:

Per Spurs' official website, Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez also extended their deals.

Chairman Daniel Levy was happy the team managed to come to terms with Pochettino, saying:

"I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio. We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the Club enters the next phase in its history. Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."

The 46-year-old has been in charge of Spurs since 2014 and has guided the club through one of its most successful periods in recent history. Tottenham have been UEFAChampions League regulars under his watch and have finished ahead of rivals Arsenal in back-to-back seasons. Previously, the Gunners had finished ahead of Spurs in the Premier League standings every year since 1995.

While Pochettino has been linked with other clubs―Gary Neville recently urged him to move to Manchester United at some point in the future, per Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express)―most of the coaching vacancies for this summer have already been filled. A departure from Spurs was never likely, especially ahead of the club's move to a new stadium.

The next step for Pochettino will be to win some silverware, something he has yet to do with Spurs―or any other club, for that matter.