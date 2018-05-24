Magic Head Coach Rumors: Ex-Hornets HC Steve Clifford Interviewing with Team

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic will reportedly interview former Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford for their head coaching vacancy this week, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Magic fired Frank Vogel in April after two seasons as the team's head coach.

The Hornets parted ways with Clifford in April after a five-year stint that saw him go 196-214 with two playoff appearances.

Charlotte struggled in each of the past two campaigns with back-to-back 36-46 records that did not yield a trip to the playoffs.

Prior to his time with the Hornets, Clifford was a longtime NBA assistant with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

Clifford was with the Magic from 2007-08 through 2011-12 under Stan Van Gundy. He was part of the staff that helped lead Orlando to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Since Van Gundy and Clifford departed, the Magic have not reached the playoffs. Over the past six seasons, they are a combined 157-335.

While the Magic are in the midst of a drought, they own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and have some talent on the roster in the form of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and pending restricted free agent Aaron Gordon.