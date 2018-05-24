Bills WR Zay Jones Underwent Knee Surgery, Out for Rest of Offseason Program

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed the team will be without wide receiver Zay Jones for the rest of their offseason program after he underwent knee surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones played 15 games as a rookie in 2017 after the Bills selected him in the second round of the draft.

"Zay Jones had knee surgery and will be out for the remainder of the spring. At this point, we aren't concerned this injury will jeopardize his season," McDermott said.

However, it does cut into Jones' time to develop with new quarterbacks on the roster. Buffalo traded Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, signed AJ McCarron and drafted Josh Allen seventh overall.

Jones tied for third on the team last year with 27 catches, adding 316 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills do not possess many dominant playmakers on their wide receiver depth chart. Kelvin Benjamin stands out, but they will need to rely on players such as Andre Holmes, Brandon Reilly and Jeremy Kerley if Jones is out for too long.