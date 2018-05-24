Deonte Thompson: Cowboys WRs Aiming to Silence Doubters After Dez Bryant's Exit

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Deonte Thompson said on Wednesday that the team's receiving corps is looking to exceed expectations after the release of Dez Bryant.

According to Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News, Thompson said: "I'm excited to be in a group of guys who are hungry and want to prove the world wrong. I don't really have too much social media stuff, so I barely hear it, but we know what they say. But we'll be having this discussion in November, and it will be totally different."

Thompson is part of a revamped wideout group for the Cowboys that will look significantly different in 2018 with Bryant out of the fold.

Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams and Noah Brown are the holdover receivers in Dallas. Williams was arrested for public intoxication last week and is recovering from surgery on his broken right foot.

Aside from that trio, the Cowboys signed Thompson and Allen Hurns, traded for Tavon Austin (who is listed as a running back on the team's depth chart) and drafted both Michael Gallup (third round) and Cedrick Wilson (sixth round).

None of the pass-catchers on Dallas' roster have ever been a true No. 1 at the NFL level, but there is strength in numbers.

Hurns is no stranger to success, as he registered 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.

Thompson has had something of a nomadic career featuring stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

The 29-year-old veteran enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017 with 38 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns split between the Bears and Bills.

While there are major question marks among Dallas' wide receivers, quarterback Dak Prescott will likely be forced to lean even more heavily on his wideouts in 2018 following the retirement of tight end Jason Witten (63 receptions, 560 yards, five touchdowns).