Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: 2018 Champions League Final Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday evening, with both sides hoping to end their season in glorious fashion by lifting the European Cup.

Zinedine Zidane's men are out to make history by becoming the first club to win the Champions League three seasons in a row.

Standing in their way are a prolific Liverpool side who have scored goals for fun en route to the final. The Reds have great European history and victory will hand them a sixth European Cup.

Can Real Madrid make it three in a row?

Real Madrid know exactly what it takes to win the Champions League after claiming victory in the competition in 2016 and 2017. Zidane's side have not hit the heights of previous years, but they have managed to grind out wins when needed to put themselves in another final.

In Cristiano Ronaldo they also possess a player who often reserves his best for the big occasions. The forward scored twice in last season's final win over Juventus as Real Madrid won 4-1.

The UEFA Champions League Twitter account showed his incredible scoring record in the tournament:

A win would also see Ronaldo make more history as he would become the player with the most Champions League final victories:

Ronaldo has appeared confident ahead of the final. Asked about Liverpool he said the Reds deserved respect "but Madrid are better," per AS.

Real Madrid appear to have a stronger squad, and the team also has more experience when it comes to finals. However, Liverpool have caused problems for every defence they have faced in the tournament so far and may feel they have little to fear against the Spanish side.

Salah can fire Liverpool to glory

The star of Liverpool's season has been Mohamed Salah. He has scored 43 times in all competitions and was named the 2018 PFA Player of the Year.

The Egyptian has surpassed expectations in his first full season at Anfield after signing from Roma in June 2017. Now the focus will be on the forward to continue his form and inspire Liverpool to victory.

PA Dugout showed how Salah compares to Ronaldo:

Salah's battle with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo could be key to the match. Per Javier Silles at AS, half of the goals Real Madrid have conceded this season have come down the team's left side.

Marcelo's willingness to join the attack has not escaped manager Jurgen Klopp's attention either, as shown by Indy Football:

Zidane said ahead of the game he "may not be the best tactician," per Marca (h/t Football Espana). But he will have to get his setup right against Liverpool's lethal attack if he is to bring another title back to the Santiago Bernabeu.