2018 NBA Draft News: Luke Maye Announces Return to UNC on Instagram

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the championship game of the 2018 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 10, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Luke Maye is coming back to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Maye announced on his Instagram page Thursday he won't enter the NBA draft, although he pointed to the "great experience" he had before making his decision.

"I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of their support. Through this process, I have decided that I am going to [come back] to school to improve as a player and finish my college career."

He previously declared for the draft but elected not to hire an agent.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

